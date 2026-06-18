Stephen A. Smith is a force of nature on television.

The man can rant for hours, drop hot takes like they’re going out of style, and command an audience like few others in sports media. That’s why they pay him the big bucks.

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But every once in a while, he reminds us all that passion doesn’t always equal precision—especially when he ventures outside his basketball comfort zone. On Wednesday morning, during First Take, Smith added soccer to his ever-growing list of sports knowledge blind spots.

This segment was real. And it was spectacular.

Stephen A. Smith’s Mbappé and France World Cup Blunder

While discussing the ongoing World Cup with soccer expert Roger Bennett, Smith leaned in with what he clearly thought was insightful commentary about Kylian Mbappé and France.

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“For me, it’s about Mbappé for France. He scores two goals yesterday, remember he scores a hat-trick in the finals loss to Argentina in 2022,” Smith said, feigning actual knowledge of soccer. “I’m wondering whether or not this is the year for France…I’m wondering what France is going to do.”

“Could this be the year that they finally get it done and they win the World Cup, considering Mbappé and what we saw him do yesterday, and what we know he’s capable of doing because he’s done it before?” he asked.

"I'm wondering what France is going to do, could this be the year that they finally get it done and they win the World Cup?" – Stephen A. Smith pic.twitter.com/IzJXmawAI8 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 17, 2026

Remarkable.

The problem? France did win the World Cup in 2018, with a young Mbappé starring on that squad and scoring in the final. They reached the 2022 final too, losing to Argentina. So asking when they’d “finally” break through sounded a lot like forgetting one of the most dominant runs in recent international soccer history.

Look, I’m not going to sit here and say I knew that myself. I’d rather have my fingernails ripped out with pliers than watch soccer. But when you’re Stephen A. Smith, confidently opining on national TV with an actual expert sitting right there, man, it’s cringey.

Stephen A. Smith’s Other Notable Sports Gaffes

This wasn’t an isolated slip. Smith has a colorful history of stepping in it when he strays from the hardwood.

Back in 2005, during his early ESPN days, he ripped Chargers coach Marty Schottenheimer for not attempting a game-winning field goal on third down in a playoff loss to the Jets. Smith insisted—twice, mind you—that if they missed the kick on third, they could just try again on fourth. As the New York Post memorably put it at the time, he seemed to confuse a missed field goal with a bad snap. In reality, of course, you don’t get a do-over like that. It was a fundamental misunderstanding of NFL rules that became instant comedy fodder for critics.

He’s had plenty more over the years. There was the time he confidently claimed the Golden State Warriors hadn’t been back to the playoffs since their 2022 championship—conveniently overlooking their second-round appearances in 2023 and 2025. He’s mixed up names, stats, and timelines in college football and other sports, too. The man once referred to a living coach as deceased and got flak for other factual flubs that made the rounds on social media.

To his credit, Smith often owns these moments or pivots with humor, and he’s smart enough to lean on guests like Bennett for actual expertise most of the time. He’s admitted he doesn’t dive deep into hockey, for instance. But when the competitive juices get flowing, and the camera’s rolling, that filter sometimes disappears. He wants to contribute, to sound engaged, to drive the conversation. That instinct is what makes him compelling television, even if it occasionally produces these head-scratching moments.

In the end, the World Cup rolls on, Mbappé keeps dazzling, and Stephen A. keeps talking. Long may it continue—gaffes and all.