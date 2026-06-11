Just when Somali football seemed ready for its biggest moment on the world stage, one of its brightest stars hit a wall—almost literally—at the U.S. border.

Omar Abdulkadir Artan, the 34-year-old referee who was set to become the first Somali official ever to work a World Cup match, was blocked from entering the United States over the weekend and unceremoniously sent packing.

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U.S. Border Denial and Official Reasons

What should have been a celebratory moment in the 2026 tournament turned into an 11-hour interrogation at Miami International Airport, followed by a of the country.

Artan landed in Miami seemingly with all the proper credentials: a valid visa and a diplomatic passport. But U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers had other ideas. According to officials, vetting turned up “derogatory information” linking him to suspected members of terror organizations.

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Somalia’s well-documented struggles with groups like Al-Shabaab have kept the country on tight U.S. travel watchlists. And it played a huge role in this case. A Trump administration spokesperson later described it as a clear national security decision.

“This individual was seeking admission to the United States,” the official said in a statement. “Upon further inspection by CBP, derogatory information, including association with suspected members of terror organizations, was discovered, making the traveler ineligible for admission to the United States under the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA).”

“The traveler was refused admission and given immigration forms that provide the section of law used to complete an expedited removal under 8235 of the INA,” the statement continued. “President Trump’s administration will not allow any security threat to enter our country – full stop.”

'Africa's best referee' gets hero's welcome at Somali airport — after US denied him entry to 2026 World Cup



A Somali tycoon promised him $100,000 to make up for lost earnings, while the US Somali diaspora says it plans to raise $1 million in his support pic.twitter.com/d2KnSVa7yI — RT (@RT_com) June 10, 2026

What This Means for the 2026 World Cup

FIFA the development, issuing its own brief statement that Artan would not be permitted to train or officiate at the tournament. In other words, they aren’t going to fight it. Soccer’s governing body pointed out that they have no say in host-country immigration matters and that the final call rests with American authorities.

“FIFA can confirm that match official Omar Abdulkadir Artan will be unable to train and officiate at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after he was denied entry into the United States,” they stated.

“FIFA is not involved in host country immigration processes, including visa adjudications, and has been informed by authorities that Mr Artan’s status will not be changed at present,” they added. “In line with previous FIFA events, a host government ultimately determines who receives a visa and who is admitted into their country.”

For a referee who earned Africa’s top honor in 2025 and had steadily climbed the ranks since earning his FIFA badge in 2018, it was a difficult end to his journey. Months of preparation, out the window. Artan has forcefully denied any ties to extremist groups, calling the experience intense and politically charged.

The entire episode throws a spotlight on the precarious balancing act facing the 2026 World Cup co-hosts. With teams and officials arriving from every corner of the globe, security concerns are understandably great, especially when the United States is currently involved in a conflict in the Middle East.

That said, Artan’s story is already creating quite a stir. Are strict policies dampening the tournament’s spirit, especially for smaller football nations trying to break through to the limelight?