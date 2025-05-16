Soccer games today on MLS schedule, EPL fixtures, NWSL schedule and more

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Looking to find out the soccer games today? Well, look no further as we run down today’s matches on the fixtures for MLS, EPL, Liga MX, and more.

2025 MLS schedule

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info May 17 Montreal vs. Toronto 2:30 PM Apple TV May 17 New York City vs. New York 4:30 PM Apple TV May 17 Columbus vs. Cincinnati 7:15 PM Apple TV, FS1, Fox Deportes May 17 Atlanta vs. Philadelphia 7:30 PM Apple TV May 17 Charlotte vs. Chicago 7:30 PM Apple TV May 17 New England vs. San Jose 7:30 PM Apple TV May 17 Austin vs. Vancouver 8:30 PM Apple TV May 17 Dallas vs. Houston 8:30 PM Apple TV May 17 Minnesota vs. St. Louis 8:30 PM Apple TV May 17 Nashville vs. DC 8:30 PM Apple TV May 17 Colorado vs. Salt Lake 9:30 PM Apple TV May 17 Portland vs. Seattle 9:30 PM Apple TV, FS1, Fox Deportes May 17 San Diego vs. Kansas City 10:30 PM Apple TV

How to watch MLS?

Matches on the 2025 MLS schedule can be viewed on Apple TV’s season pass, Apple TV+, FS1, and Fox Deportes.

2025 EPL schedule

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info May 16 Aston Villa vs. Tottenham 2:30 PM Peacock May 16 Chelsea vs. Man United 3:15PM Peacock

What channel is EPL on in US?

You can watch all of EPL matches in the United States the various NBC Sports platforms. During the season, you can view select games on USA Network and NBC, but the majority of matches can be found on their streaming service Peacock streaming.

2025 Liga MX schedule

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info May 17 Toluca vs. Tigres 9:00 PM Univision

How can I watch Liga MX in the US?

Liga MX games in the United States can be found on Univision and its affiliated channel TUDN. Matches can also be found on ViX premium and the TUDN app.

2025 LaLiga schedule

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info May 18 Sevilla vs. Real Madrid 1:00 PM ESPN+, ESPN 3 May 18 Barcelona vs. Villarreal 1:00 PM ESPN+, ESPN 3 May 18 Atletico Madrid vs. Real Betis 1:00 PM ESPN+, ESPN 3 May 18 Celta Vigo vs. Vallecano 1:00 PM ESPN+, ESPN 3 May 18 Real Sociedad vs. Girona 1:00 PM ESPN+, ESPN 3 May 18 Valencia vs. Atletico Bilbao 1:00 PM ESPN+, ESPN 3 May 18 Valladolid vs. Alavez 1:00 PM ESPN+, ESPN 3 May 18 Osasuna vs. Esanyol 1:00 PM ESPN+, ESPN 3 May 18 Mallorca vs. Getafe 1:00 PM ESPN+, ESPN 3 May 18 Las Palmas vs. Leganes 1:00 PM ESPN+, ESPN 3

How can I watch LaLiga in the US?

Spain’s top soccer league can be viewed in the United States on the popular sports streaming service ESPN+ and ESPN 3. Certain games will also air nationally on ABC and ESPN.

2025 NWSL schedule

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info May 16 Gotham FC vs. San Diego 7:30 PM NWSL+ May 16 Racing vs. Seattle 7:30 PM NWSL+ May 16 Houstan vs. Portland 8:00 PM NWSL+ May 16 Orlando vs. Kansas City 8:00 PM Prime Video

How to watch NWSL games today

Most NWSL matches can be found on the new league’s NWSL+ app or Amazon Prime Video. Several games during the season will also air on ESPN.

2025 Champions League fixtures

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info May 31 Paris St-Germain vs. Inter Milan 3:00 PM Paramount+

How to watch the Champions League in the US?

CBS is the exclusive broadcaster of Champions League games in the United States. Most matches can be watched on Paramount+, however, a select few can also be seen on CBS or CBS Sports.