President Trump on Sunday will attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup final at MetLife Stadium and join FIFA President Gianni Infantino to present the trophy to the winning team, the White House confirmed Thursday.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called the appearance “a fitting conclusion to a tournament that showcased America’s ability to host the world on the grandest stage.”

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Trump has not attended any matches during the ongoing World Cup, despite the United States hosting the majority of games across the co-hosted tournament with Canada and Mexico.

⚽🇺🇸 President Trump to Attend FIFA World Cup Final



U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to attend the FIFA World Cup Final this Sunday between Spain and Argentina, following a FIFA reception at Trump Tower in New York City on Friday.#WorldCup #FIFA #WorldCupFinal #Spain pic.twitter.com/9A8oB1iApE — The World Reviews (@tworldreviews) July 17, 2026

White House Calls It a ‘Fitting Conclusion’

The announcement formalizes what Infantino first hinted at weeks ago during an appearance on Fox & Friends.

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“We will be together with the president, enjoying the final and handing the trophy to the winner, of course, together,” Infantino said at the time.

The two leaders have developed a notably close relationship in recent years. Infantino awarded Trump the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize during the World Cup draw in Washington last December, and the pair have collaborated closely on hosting arrangements.

Trump’s Return to MetLife Stadium

Trump’s involvement marks a high-profile moment for the tournament’s conclusion.

This move would mirror the scene from the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final at the same venue, where Trump joined Chelsea’s trophy lift after their victory over Paris Saint-Germain. During that ceremony, the President stood prominently alongside Captain Reece James as the players celebrated. Even Infantino stepped aside for that moment.

THEY DID IT! 💙@ChelseaFC lift the FIFA Club World Cup!



CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD 🏆



GLOBAL HOME OF FOOTBALL | Live All Summer Long | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #CHEPSG pic.twitter.com/44SgOhV7n7 — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) July 13, 2025

Some Chelsea players were reportedly confused about the president’s continued presence. Why though? This is kind of what he does. The man loves the spotlight, love him or hate him.

Sunday’s final will cap a record 48-team World Cup that has drawn massive global audiences. While the President has stayed away from the games so far, he has remained engaged behind the scenes. He publicly intervened in one controversy, calling Infantino to request a review of a red card issued to U.S. forward Folarin Balogun. The suspension was ultimately overturned, allowing Balogun to play.

And that’s when all hell broke loose.

Security is expected to be tight around MetLife on game day for the final, with significant traffic and transit implications for fans in the New York-New Jersey area. Argentina will take on Spain for the rights to the trophy.