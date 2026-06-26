It seems that 10-term Congressman Jim Jordan doesn’t know which sport is being played during the 2026 World Cup.

If you somehow didn’t notice, the 2026 edition of the FIFA World Cup is going on across North America. Soccer is the world’s most popular sport, and fans from around the world have descended on cities across the continent to root for their nation’s national team.

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The television ratings for World Cup games on FOX and FS1 have been very strong so far, and not just matches with Team USA. And fans from countries like Scotland and Norway have become viral sensations for their love of alcoholic beverages or, in the case of the Norwegians, their unique antics before and during games. It’s very hard not to notice the tournament. Even if you aren’t a fan of soccer.

Jim Jordan on the World Cup: "Look at the UFC fight where the American beat the Spanish guy in the main event. We're on a roll so let's hope the hockey team can do the same."



(The World Cup isn't a hockey event …) pic.twitter.com/pSOjRS2p4D — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 26, 2026

However, it seems that the man representing Ohio’s fourth district for the United States House of Representatives, Jim Jordan, isn’t that aware of the massive tournament taking place. During a Friday interview on Newsmax, the Republican in his 10th term as a Congressman for Ohio was asked about his thoughts on the US Men’s National Team’s chances of winning their first game in the elimination round on Wednesday against Bosnia-Herzegovina. And his response was interesting.

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“I hope we go all the way to the championship and win it. Look at the UFC fight where the American beat the Spanish guy in the main event. We’re on a roll, so let’s hope the hockey team can do the same,” he said.

Someone may want to let Jordan know that soccer is being played during this year’s World Cup, not hockey.