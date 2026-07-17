When the 2026 FIFA World Cup comes to an end on July 19, the champions will leave New York New Jersey Stadium with more than football’s most famous trophy.

For the first time ever, FIFA will award official championship rings to the World Cup winners, adding a brand-new tradition to the sport’s biggest tournament. Along with lifting the iconic trophy and receiving gold medals, every member of the winning team will also be honored with a personalized ring created exclusively for the champions.

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The historic addition means Spain or Argentina will become the first national team to receive championship rings at a FIFA competition.

FIFA Brings an American Tradition to the World Cup

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Championship rings are a familiar sight in American sports, where title-winning teams in leagues like the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL receive personalized rings to celebrate their achievement.

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Now, FIFA is bringing that tradition to football.

The decision feels especially fitting, with the 2026 World Cup being hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. While the trophy remains the ultimate prize, the new rings will give players another lasting reminder of one of the greatest moments of their careers.

Only 30 Rings Will Go to the Champions

FIFA has produced a limited collection of 2,026 rings as a tribute to the 2026 tournament.

Just 30 of those rings are reserved for the winning team. The remaining 1,996 will be released as official licensed collectibles, giving supporters around the world the chance to own a piece of World Cup history.

Every ring in the collection will carry its own individual number, making each one unique.

The rings have been designed to reflect both the tournament and the nation that lifts the trophy.

One side features the iconic FIFA World Cup Trophy, while the other will be customized with details celebrating the identity of the champions.

Each player’s ring will be specially made to fit them and will come with its own certificate of authenticity.

Rather than receiving identical pieces, the winners will each own a personalized keepsake for one of the biggest accomplishments in football.

The celebrations will begin as soon as the final whistle blows.

During the trophy presentation, the winning team’s captain and head coach will receive temporary championship rings as part of the ceremony.

The full set of personalized rings will then be custom-made, individually fitted, and officially presented to the champions at a later date.