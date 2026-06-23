Dave Portnoy is all in on the World Cup right now — but that doesn’t mean he thinks soccer is perfect as is.

On Monday’s episode of Wake Up Barstool, the Barstool Sports founder admitted he’s got World Cup fever, watching games, making picks, and placing bets like the rest of us. But then he dropped his list of “improvements” that would probably make traditional soccer fans lose their ever-loving minds.

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Dave Portnoy’s Wildest Soccer Rule Changes

“I am pro soccer right now. I’m in World Cup fever. I’m watching all the games. I gave out my picks, 3-0 yesterday. I have a couple suggestions,” he told viewers. “Make the nets about 100 times bigger. Have power plays. Have different things. I got a lot of things that I think soccer purists wouldn’t exactly love hearing me say.”

He went on to suggest banning backward passes once a team crosses midfield — basically treating it like a backcourt violation in basketball. And for good measure, he’d like to see each team get “one full tackle per half where you can just tackle the guy.”

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No red card, no foul — just legal hits, NFL-style.

I’m sold. Soccer, as is, and in the minds of some casual fans, is like watching paint dry.

“So I have a couple viewing tips that I think could make this game a little more American. Maybe you get one full tackle per half where you can just tackle the guy,” Portnoy explained. “A couple things to make the viewing experience a little better, but I’ll get into that after the World Cup because I have World Cup fever.”

We can’t wait to hear his ideas a little more fleshed out.

I have some rules changes to fix soccer and make it less boring pic.twitter.com/7WOHZfFbRz — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) June 22, 2026

Why Dave Portnoy Thinks Soccer Needs Fixing

Portnoy is pro-soccer right now and genuinely enjoying the tournament. But like a lot of casual American fans, he wants more chaos, more goals, and fewer stretches where teams pass the ball around in their own half.

If you want to increase scoring events, I seem to remember ESPN airing beach soccer many years ago, where they played on a much smaller field. You saw games ending in 10-7 or 9-8. It was infinitely more entertaining. I’m with Portnoy.

Whether any of these changes will ever see the light of day is obviously a hard no. FIFA isn’t exactly rushing to install 100x nets or hand out tackling coupons. But Portnoy’s rant is a perfect snapshot of the culture clash that still exists between hardcore soccer fans and the American sports crowd that wants nonstop action.