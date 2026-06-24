There’s something about a proper World Cup moment that cuts through all the noise, and Norway coach Ståle Solbakken delivered one for the ages.

After watching his team battle for a gutsy 3-2 victory over Senegal — booking their spot in the knockout rounds — the bald gaffer didn’t hang around celebrating with the bench. He bolted straight up into the stands and laid a big, heartfelt kiss on his wife Anniken.

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The clip exploded online within minutes.

After leading Norway to glory, coach Ståle Solbakken didn’t just celebrate with the team — he went to kiss his wife. pic.twitter.com/BhOCZRPG0w — Sweet Israel (@SweetIsrael_) June 23, 2026

Viral World Cup Kiss Goes Nuclear

You have to admit that it is a pretty incredible scene. Heartwarming, even.

But as these things always go, the internet being the internet, the focus quickly shifted. While everyone was busy praising the family love, curious fans wanted to learn more about the Solbakken clan — and that’s when they discovered Ida.

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Meet Ida Solbakken: Norway’s Stunning Coach’s Daughter

Not gonna lie, Ida Solbakken is an absolute bombshell. She’s 22, tall, proper blonde with that fresh Nordic glow that makes you stop scrolling and just stare. No slap on, no filters, nothing — she’s just naturally fit as hell. Absolute firecracker, straight up.

Turns out she’s studying medicine (or training to be a nurse, reports vary), so she’s not only easy on the eyes but clearly sharp as well. Smart, athletic, and now suddenly one of the most talked-about women at the tournament.

Look, the wholesome family stuff is nice and all — coach running up to kiss his wife after a big win like that does put a smile on your face. But let’s be honest, half the views and comments right now aren’t about the romance or Norway’s result.

It’s loads of lads going through Ida’s pictures, wondering how the hell a football manager managed to have a daughter who looks like that. The internet stays undefeated.

Norway’s looking dangerous in this tournament with Haaland firing on all cylinders, and now the Solbakkens have given us the best off-field content of the Cup so far. Heartwarming dad moment? Check. Stunning daughter goes viral? Double check.

I’m not saying this is why we watch sports… but it definitely doesn’t hurt.

Norway will take on World Cup favorite France on Friday.