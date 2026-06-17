Gabriela Moura delivered the kind of message Brazil needed after a disappointing World Cup opener. The SI Swimsuit model, cheering live at MetLife Stadium, posted a simple but powerful note on Instagram: “Amo ser brasileira” — “I love being Brazilian.” To her millions of followers, the post wasn’t about the result; it was a proud declaration of unwavering support.

Rather than dwelling on the disappointment of a shocking draw with Morocco, Moura’s post celebrated her roots and firm support for her country. She paired it with photos from the game, showing her in Brazil’s iconic yellow-and-green uniforms.

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This is what being a fan is all about. loving your team, your country, even through the tough times.

Amo Ser Brasileira”: Gabriela Moura’s Proud Message After Brazil’s Opening Draw

Brazil’s much-anticipated Group C opener against Morocco ended in a frustrating 1-1 draw that left many supporters feeling deflated.

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The five-time champions started slowly, looking nervous under the bright lights of the New Jersey stadium, and fell behind when Morocco’s Ismael Saibari scored in the first half. Vinícius Júnior eventually equalized with a brilliant strike, but Brazil couldn’t find a winner despite their star power.

For a squad many thought would dominate, the final score came across as a seriously missed opportunity, especially with tougher group games ahead.

That said, with devoted fans like Moura, it’s easy to be optimistic going forward.

Who Is Gabriela Moura? The SI Swimsuit Star Cheering for Brazil at the World Cup

Moura is often called one of Brazil’s sexiest and most engaging World Cup fans. She has built an impressive career as a model in a remarkably short time. Born in Brazil, she moved to the United States at just 17 to follow her dreams. Now 21, she boasts nearly 15 million followers across platforms, including TikTok and Instagram.

Her big break came with a runway debut at the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. This year marked her debut in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, and later walked the SI runway during Miami Swim Week.

Whether she’s turning heads in bikinis or cheering loudly for Brazil, Moura embodies confidence, cultural passion, and the kind of charisma that makes her a natural star.

Brazil will look to bounce back quickly in their next Group C match against Haiti on June 19 in Philadelphia. After the frustrating 1-1 draw with Morocco, the five-time champions are expected to dominate against the lowest-ranked team in the group and secure their first three points to strengthen their knockout-stage hopes.

They’ll then wrap up the group stage on June 24 against Scotland in Miami, where a positive result should comfortably advance them as one of the top two teams. Coach Carlo Ancelotti will likely use the Haiti game to fine-tune attacking combinations and build confidence after the opening-match jitters.