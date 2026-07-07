In one of the most politically charged matches of the 2026 World Cup, Belgium not only eliminated host nation USA with a convincing 4-1 victory on Monday night, but also delivered an unmistakable response to the pre-game controversy surrounding President Trump’s intervention with FIFA.

What started as frustration over a suspended red card turned into a full-blown mockery of the United States.

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Belgium’s ‘Overturn This’ Social Media Taunt

Shortly after the final whistle in Seattle, Belgium’s official social media channels fired off a simple but cutting message: “Overturn this.”

The two-word taunt directly referenced FIFA’s controversial decision to lift Folarin Balogun’s suspension following Trump’s reported lobbying. (Both FIFA and Trump denied any meddling.) The move had allowed the American striker to play in the knockout game, sparking outrage from Belgium and UEFA. Belgian players later admitted the episode fueled their motivation, with captain Youri Tielemans saying the team held a meeting and resolved to let their performance do the talking.

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“We told ourselves we needed to do our talking on the pitch. That’s what we did today. I’m very proud of the team,” Tielemans .

The post quickly went viral.

Trump Dance Celebration Goes Viral

On the field, Belgium saved its most memorable celebration as the ultimate insult. After Romelu Lukaku slotted home the fourth goal late in the match, several Belgian players gathered near the corner flag and broke into an unmistakable imitation of Trump’s signature dance — the same YMCA rendition the president often performs at rallies.

Diabolical: Belgian soccer squad does the Trump dance after DESTROYING the US Team 4:1 pic.twitter.com/zjRnd5RYxW — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) July 7, 2026

No complaints here. Belgium absolutely trounced the US. They have every right to celebrate.

The game itself was one-sided for long stretches. Belgium controlled possession and repeatedly carved open the US defense, with Charles De Ketelaere scoring twice. The Americans struggled to create clear chances despite Balogun’s presence, and Christian Pulisic had a frustrating night filled with turnovers.

Matt Freese faced heavy pressure in goal and made a crucial, embarrassing error that gave Belgium a 3-1 lead just as it appeared the US was gaining some momentum. Belgium’s clinical finishing turned a competitive round-of-16 tie into a statement win.

USA’s dream of a deep run on home soil ended abruptly, while Belgium advanced to face Spain in the quarterfinals.