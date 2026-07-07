After embarrassing and eliminating Team USA from the World Cup on Monday night, players from Belgium added some salt into the wound by mocking President Donald Trump and his unique dance.

Last night’s Round of 16 match between Belgium and the United States Men’s National Team was always expected to gain a huge audience. However, it was likely boosted when President Trump inserted himself into the game narrative over the weekend.

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In their win over Bosnia-Herzegovina last week, star striker Folarin Balogun was given a red card during the second half. The decision that would ban him from their next game was widely panned and considered extremely excessive. Well, in the days following the match, reports suggested that the President used his influence over FIFA President Gianni Infantino to push for the card to be rescinded.

Well, it was on Sunday. While many celebrated FIFA righting an obvious wrong, others pushed back on the decision because of how rare it is and how it allegedly was reached. One group against the change was Team USA’s opponent on Monday, Belgium.

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However, in the end, Balogun playing didn’t matter as Belgium embarrassed the USMNT by a score of 4-1. Ending their strong run in the World Cup. Yet, the Belgian’s decided to rub some salt in America’s wound following the game.

🇧🇪 Los jugadores de Bélgica replicaron el “Trump Dance” cuando festejaron en el vestuario, después de la victoria a Estados Unidos. pic.twitter.com/4I99manv6r — Fútbol y Política (@FutboliPolitica) July 7, 2026

First came a post on X from the team’s official account simply stating, “Overturn this.” Then on Tuesday morning, a video made its way online showing the side celebrating the win in their locker room. The Belgian’s are all doing a similar dance that will be familiar to Americans. It was what is commonly known as the “Trump Dance.”

President Trump is not against breaking out some dance moves when one of his favorite songs drops at a rally. However, he pretty much has just one move, which is him pointing his fingers while stepping in place. It’s an easy dance to do, and the Belgian’s had no problem doing it on Monday night as they rubbed their win in the face of the United States and its current president.