ESPN is catching some heat for describing Iran’s performance at the 2026 World Cup as “remarkable,” even though the team went winless through the group stage and came up just short of advancing.

The network’s official soccer account, ESPN FC, posted the line late Sunday after Iran finished its group stage with three draws and three points. The team had tied New Zealand 2-2, Belgium 0-0, and Egypt 1-1 before missing the knockout round on goal difference.

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“Iran are eliminated from the World Cup after a remarkable tournament run,” their X post reads.

The analysis quickly racked up millions of views and plenty of pushback.

Iran are eliminated from the World Cup after a remarkable tournament run 🇮🇷 pic.twitter.com/rn5mF0lE9G — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 28, 2026

The Tweet That Set Off Fans

Plenty of people online didn’t see anything remarkable about going 0-0-3. Critics pointed out that Iran scored only three goals in total and never picked up a win against any opponent.

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Perhaps ESPN was referring to Iran’s presence in general, given the ongoing war effort.

“What’s remarkable about not winning a single match?” one fan wondered.

Others called the description generous at best, arguing that simply hanging around in a tough group doesn’t earn that kind of language when the result was elimination.

“Remarkable might be a stretch,” another analyst said. “They didn’t win any games and didn’t advance in a format where 32 of 48 did advance. They weren’t awful by any means, but they weren’t spectacular either.”

One football fan countered, “Remarkable run? Iran didn’t win a single match [and] only scored 3 goals in 3 matches.”

For many viewers, Iran’s campaign felt more like a gritty but ultimately disappointing group stage exit than a memorable achievement.

Some Fans Push Back Against the Criticism

Plenty of people didn’t see it as over-the-top at all. Some fans defended the take, saying Iran had a lot stacked against them—wonky travel, barely any real preparation, and one of the tougher groups. They hung in there until the very end and didn’t just collapse, so yeah, they figured the team still deserved a bit of credit for that.

“The only team eliminated without any losses,” one individual pointed out.

Iran’s run has been polarizing from the start, with some fans praising their resilience and others focusing strictly on the lack of results. ESPN’s wording just gave both sides fresh fuel.

The reaction shows how sensitive fans are to any perception of overhyping a team that didn’t win a single match. The debate is still rolling on social media.