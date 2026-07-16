Tickets for the 2026 World Cup final aren’t just expensive. They are set to be the most costly ever for a sporting event on American soil.

On Sunday afternoon, the month-long journey to find the best soccer nation on the planet will come to its conclusion when defending champions Argentina and their futbol icon Lionel Messi take on the very talented side from Spain. And it has been quite a quest to get to this moment.

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The 2026 edition of the World Cup has delivered some unbelievable games and highlights. Be it the United States’ hot start. Cape Verde nearly beating Argentina in the Round of 32. France looked like the best team on the planet until Spain ended their run in the semifinals. And Argentina has rallied to win multiple times after being down very late in matches.

The action on the pitch has delivered, thankfully, because ticket prices heading into this year’s World Cup spread over North America were absurd because of the resale market. Many fans had to pay thousands per seat to watch matches in person over the last month. Well, the prices for this weekend’s final are set to dwarf that.

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Cheapest seats for 2026 World Cup tickets are going for over $7,000

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According to TickPick, the average price for Sunday’s match between Spain and Argentina at MetLife Stadium is $11,327. The cheapest ticket for the championship match is going for $7,451. On the flipside, the site reports, “The biggest purchase on TickPick is currently two tickets in Section 115A, Row 21 for $28,479 a ticket ($56,958 total).”

It all means that this 2026 World Cup will set a new record for the most expensive average ticket price for a sports event inside the United States. The previous high was for the 2024 Super Bowl when the average price to see the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs was $9,411. The next highest was for seats at the 2021 Super Bowl matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and, again, the Chiefs at $7,313.