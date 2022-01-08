Short-handed No. 25 Texas Tech powers past No. 6 Kansas

Jan 1, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self reacts to play against the George Mason Patriots during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Bryson Williams recorded 22 points and eight rebounds Saturday as No. 25 Texas Tech controlled the tempo and smothered No. 6 Kansas 75-67 at Lubbock, Texas.

Clarence Nadolny added a career-high 17 points as the Red Raiders (11-3, 1-1 Big 12) maintained the lead for 33-plus minutes to earn their third victory over the Jayhawks (12-2, 1-1) in their 25 meetings.

Texas Tech forced 17 turnovers and did enough to solve a 2-3 zone Kansas employed in the second half while snapping the Jayhawks’ eight-game winning streak. A 9-0 flurry early in the second half gave the Red Raiders their largest lead, 51-37.

Down the stretch Texas Tech went 6-for-6 at the foul line in the final 1:40 to seal the outcome while converting vital steals by Marcus Santos-Silva and Davion Warren. Kevin Obanor delivered seven points and seven boards.

Ochai Agbaji scored 24 points to lead Kansas, his first 20-point performance in five games. Jalen Wilson doubled his prior season-high with 20 points but the Jayhawks were outrebounded 33-24 while getting outscored 44-18 in the paint.

Christian Braun added 10 points for the Jayhawks, including six down the stretch as he closed the gap to 69-64 with 2:25 left to cap a stretch when his team made four straight shots. The only other bucket Kansas could get, though, was a 3-pointer by Agbaji with 1:12 left.

Coming off his first career start and a career-best nine points earlier in the week at Iowa State, Nadolny scored 11 first-half points to pace Texas Tech to a 33-25 halftime lead.

Williams, who finished 9-for-13, added nine points while the Red Raiders forced 10 first-half turnovers and never allowed the Jayhawks to get comfortable.

Wilson drew just his second start of the season and responded with 13 first-half points on 4-for-6 shooting to pace Kansas. Agbaji added eight points and the remainder of the Jayhawks accounted for four points and one field goal.

Texas Tech continued to play without its two leading scorers, Terrence Shannon and Kevin McCullar, while using eight players.

–Field Level Media