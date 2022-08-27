Shohei Ohtani dominates as Angels edge Blue Jays

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Right-hander Shohei Ohtani struck out nine over seven scoreless innings, Andrew Velazquez hit a solo homer and the visiting Los Angeles Angels defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0 on Saturday afternoon.

The Angels have not given up a run while winning the first two games of the three-game series, outscoring the Blue Jays by a combined 14-0.

Ohtani (11-8) allowed two hits and one walk on the mound and also walked twice at the plate.

Toronto right-hander Alek Manoah (12-7) allowed one run on four hits and two walks over seven innings with eight strikeouts.

Angels right fielder Ryan Aguilar led off the fifth with a double to right for his first major-league hit, but was out trying to extend it to a triple.

David Fletcher led off the sixth with a single. Mike Trout walked and was forced at second on Ohtani’s grounder to the pitcher, with Ohtani’s speed preventing a double play. Luis Rengifo hit an RBI single to left.

Ohtani set the top of the Blue Jays’ lineup down in order in the bottom of the sixth.

Manoah struck the first two batters of the seventh before ending the inning with a groundout.

Ohtani retired 11 in a row before Cavan Biggio reached first base on an error by shortstop Velazquez with one out in the bottom of the seventh. Ohtani retired the next two batters on a strikeout and a flyout.

Yimi Garcia replaced Manoah in the eighth. Fletcher led off with an infield single to shortstop, his third hit of the game, while Trout struck out and Ohtani walked. The runners advanced to second and third when Rengifo grounded out to Garcia.. Mike Ford walked to load the bases but Jo Adell flied out to end the threat.

Jimmy Herget replaced Ohtani and pitched a perfect eighth with two strikeouts.

Anthony Bass allowed Velazquez’s eighth home run of the season with two out in the ninth.

Herget was perfect in the bottom of the ninth to earn his third save.

Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider was ejected in the eighth inning

Toronto right fielder Teoscar Hernandez (left foot contusion) did not start on Saturday.

–Field Level Media