Indianapolis Colts Shaquille Leonard’s outlook for the future

Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

It was announced earlier in the week that Indianapolis Colts star linebacker Shaquille Leonard underwent successful season-ending back surgery. Normally, this would be a big blow for the defense. However, this season it’s not nearly as big of a detriment as Leonard has barely played.

In fact, he’s only played in three games this season. At this time Zaire Franklin, Bobby Okereke, and E.J. Speed received a lot of playing time. And that trio has played very well. Well enough that there’s a question whether the Colts actually need Leonard.

What is Shaquille Leonard’s future?

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Back in August of 2021, Leonard agreed to a five-year $99.25 million contract extension that would keep him with the Colts until 2027. However, there is a potential out after the 2023 season. He’d only count as an $8 million dead cap hit. Depending on how he is recovering from his surgery, it’s possible the Colts could move on from him.

Now, there is also the Colts’ upcoming linebacker situation. Okereke and Speed are both set to be free agents at the end of this season. So, they’ll have Franklin and Leonard on the books. But they may need to re-sign either Okereke or Speed or both. Or the team could decide to draft a linebacker. Current GM Chris Ballard has done a good job of drafting this position.

Some might suggest that the Colts try to trade Leonard and use the money to re-sign both Okereke and Speed. Especially, since both of them have been playing well this season. And the linebacker position isn’t as valuable as it use to be since the league is more about passing.

The drawback to this idea is that Leonard’s trade value is low right now. No team is going to trade valuable assets for an injured player. And then there is the possibility that Leonard could retire early from the NFL. For one, he could easily move into an NFL coaching position just like the Colts’ current head coach.

Jokes aside, the truth is Leonard has not been healthy the past few seasons. Then, there is also his well-documented and ongoing battle with depression and mental health. He’s expressed some of his feelings over the loss of some family members and the mental fortitude needed to play in the NFL. So, with yet another off-season set to be about recovery from surgery, it’s possible he decides enough is enough. And he walks away from the NFL.

Related: Shaquille Leonard and NFL’s top-100 players of 2022

Hoping for the best and speedy recovery for Shaquille Leonard

Regardless of what the Colts decide to do with the linebacker position this offseason, we hope that Leonard has a healthy and speedy recovery. The best thing that can happen for him is that he has a full and healthy recovery.

He has not been 100% healthy for the past three seasons. Leonard is without question a special talent. His ability to create and generate turnovers cannot be overlooked. There are not many players in the NFL that have nearly as many turnovers as early in their careers.

Shaquille Leonard stats (2018-22): 549 tackles, 30 for loss, 20 QB hits, 17 forced fumbles, 12 INT

He is in the Top 20 among active leaders for forced fumbles, ranked 17th with 17. And in regards to interceptions, he is tied for 36th among the active leaders with 12. However, he is tied for first among active leaders who don’t play in the secondary. So, it will be nice to see a healthy Leonard back on the field and playing football again.

As previously mentioned, Leonard’s ability to cause turnovers is truly special. And not being able to watch him do what he does best has been disappointing. So here’s to wishing him a speedy recovery and hoping he suits up for the horseshoe again next season. And he’s able to play the game he loves.

Related: Shaqulle Leonard and NFL’s highest-paid players