Secret Oath wins 148th Kentucky Oaks

Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Secret Oath won the 148th running of the Kentucky Oaks on Friday evening at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.

With 6-1 morning-line odds, Secret Oath beat out 13 other horses in the 3-year-old fillies race staged the day before the Kentucky Derby.

Morning-line favorite Nest (5-2) finished second and Desert Dawn placed third.

Trainer D. Wayne Lukas, 86, won his first Kentucky Oaks since 1990 and his record-tying fifth. Luis Saez was the winning jockey.

The Kentucky Derby will be run Saturday with post time scheduled for 6:57 p.m. ET.

–Field Level Media