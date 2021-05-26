Russell Westbrook suffers ankle injury, goes after fan after having popcorn thrown at him

May 16, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook (4) reacts against the Charlotte Hornets during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Wizards star Russell Westbrook was not having a good go at it in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series against the 76ers in Philadelphia Wednesday evening.

Through the first three quarters, the former NBA MVP had connected on just 2-of-10 shots for 10 points. Washington was minus-16 with him on the court as the 76ers looked to roll to a 2-0 series lead.

Unfortunately for Russell Westbrook, the game will be defined by an ankle injury he suffered early in the fourth quarter. As you can tell by the video below, the star guard was in a tremendous amount of pain as he headed to the locker room after suffering said injury.

As Westbrook was heading back to the locker room, a classless 76ers fan could be seen throwing popcorn on the Washington Wizards guard. In return, it looked like Russ wanted to go after the unnamed fan in a big way. In fact, it seems like Westbrook had to be held back from entering the stands. It was a sight to behold.

Luckily for everyone involved, security was on hand to prevent an escalation of the situation. No one wants to see a repeat of the Malice at the Palace. The good news? Said fan was immediately ejected from the game.

As for Russell Westbrook and his Wizards, they’ll head back to Washington D.C. down 2-0 in the series against the top seed in the Eastern Conference. The hope here is that Westbrook will be able to go in that game on Saturday.