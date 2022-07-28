Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf to sign 3-year, $72M extension

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is signing a three-year, $72 million extension that includes $58.2 million guaranteed, multiple media outlets reported on Thursday.

Per reports, Metcalf will receive a $30 million signing bonus — the highest ever for a wide receiver.

He was slated to make $3.986 million in 2022, the fourth and final year of his rookie deal.

Metcalf, 24, was a spectator on the first day of training camp Thursday.

He has 216 catches for 3,170 yards and 29 touchdowns in 49 career games (48 starts) for Seattle.

Metcalf was selected by the Seahawks in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft and made the Pro Bowl after the 2020 season.

–Field Level Media