Reports: Rams sign LB Bobby Wagner to 5-year, $50M deal

Free agent linebacker Bobby Wagner agreed to a five-year, $50 million contract with the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, ESPN reported Thursday.

The deal, which keeps the longtime Seattle Seahawks star in the NFC West, can be worth up to $65 million with incentives, per the report.

The NFL Network said that Wagner, who acts as his own agent, confirmed the signing.

Wagner was released by the Seahawks on March 9, the same date the franchise agreed to trade Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos

The eight-time Pro Bowl selection and defensive captain spent his entire career with the Seahawks and had a career-high 170 tackles in 2021 despite missing time with a knee injury. The 10-year veteran added one sack, one interception and one forced fumble in 16 starts.

Wagner, who will turn 32 this summer, made his initial voyage into free agency on the heels of suffering MCL and PCL sprains in Week 17 against the Detroit Lions, although he is expected to be healthy for the 2022 regular season.

The Seahawks drafted the Utah State product in the second round in 2012, one round ahead of Wilson, ushering in a successful run of nine straight winning seasons until Seattle fell to 7-10 in 2021.

Wagner flourished as part of the “Legion of Boom” defense in Seattle, leading the league in tackles twice (2016, 2019) and compiling 161 more tackles than any other NFL player over the past 10 seasons.

In his career, Wagner owns 1,383 tackles, 23.5 sacks, 11 interceptions and four defensive touchdowns in 151 games (150 starts).

