Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (shin) out indefinitely

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham will be out indefinitely with a left shin injury that could require surgery, multiple outlets reported Saturday.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Cunningham last played Nov. 9. and the Pistons are 0-5 without him.

The Detroit Free Press said Cunningham, 21, is suspected to have a hairline stress fracture in his shin and surgery is an option.

Rest is an option, but even if the fracture heals without surgery, Cunningham would be out an “indefinite” amount of time, the Free Press reported. Cunningham is expected to decide about surgery in the next few days.

In 12 games this season, he is averaging 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists.

The Pistons have lost six games in a row to fall to an NBA-worst 3-14. They have four games left on a West Coast swing and will face the Kings in Sacramento on Sunday.

