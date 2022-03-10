Reports: MLB, MLBPA reach tentative agreement on new CBA

Feb 28, 2022; Jupiter, FL, USA; Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, center, walks after negotiations with the players association in an attempt to reach an agreement to salvage March 31 openers and a 162-game season, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. Mandatory Credit: Greg Lovett-USA TODAY NETWORK

Major League Baseball’s work stoppage is over.

The league and the MLB Players Union struck a tentative agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement Thursday afternoon, according to reports, ending the work stoppage at 99 days.

Opening Day is expected to be April 7, per ESPN. Further, the agreement allows for a full, 162-game season, per the reports.

The deal still needs to be ratified by both parties, considered a formality. The final vote on the MLBPA executive subcommittee and 30 player reps was 26-12 in favor of the deal, per the reports. MLB Network reported that all eight subcommittee members voted against the proposal but the player reps overwhelmingly favored it.

Players can report to Spring Training camps as early as Friday, per the reports. The mandatory report date is Sunday. Spring Training games are expected to begin next Thursday.

The deal comes after MLB canceled a second series of games Wednesday evening as the international draft became the latest sticking point between the sides.

However, the league and union decided Thursday to set a deadline of July 25 to work out a new deal on the international draft, per ESPN. If they strike a deal, the new system would begin in 2024. If they’re unable to reach a deal, the qualifying offer will return and the international system would remain the same, per ESPN.

As for the other three major economic roadblocks, The Athletic reported MLB moved on all three Thursday afternoon:

–Competitive Balance Tax thresholds — MLB’s offer went from $230 million to $244 million over the course of the five-year deal, an increase of $2 million in final year from last offer.

–Pre-arbitration pool: $50 million, increase of $10 million.

–Minimum salaries: $700,000 to $780,000, increase of $10,000 in final year.

–Field Level Media