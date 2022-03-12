Reports: Mets get All-Star RHP Chris Bassitt from A’s

Sep 28, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets acquired All-Star right-handed pitcher Chris Bassitt on Saturday from the Oakland A’s for two minor league pitchers, ESPN and the New York Post reported.

The Mets are sending pitching prospects J.T. Ginn and Adam Oller to Oakland, per the reports.

Bassitt, 33, earned his first All-Star nod in 2021, going 12-4 with a 3.15 ERA in 27 starts for the A’s. He is 31-25 in 106 appearances (93 starts) in his seven-year major league career, with all but two of those decisions coming with the A’s. He went 1-1 with the Chicago White Sox as a rookie in 2014.

Bassitt took a line drive in the face last August, requiring surgery to repair facial fractures. He returned to make two starts after missing a month.

Ginn, 22, went a combined 5-5 with a 3.03 ERA in 2021 in eight starts for Low A St. Lucie and 10 starts for High A Brooklyn.

Oller, 27, went 9-4 with a 3.45 ERA in 23 combined starts for Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse.

–Field Level Media