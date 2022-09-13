LIV Golf finale to feature historic $50 million purse

Credit: Richard Cashin-USA TODAY Sports

When LIV Golf holds its season-ending Team Championship next month, a prize purse of $50 million will be up for grabs, the richest purse in golf history, ESPN reported Tuesday.

The LIV Golf Team Championship will be contested Oct. 27-30 at Trump National Doral outside Miami. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund finances the upstart tour that’s peeled away dozens of players from the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

Golf Magazine and ESPN also reported previously unknown details about the team championship’s format, which could feature a closest-to-the-pin contest.

LIV Golf’s rules and regulations were released by a U.S. District Court in California amid the group’s antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour. The Team Championship’s description was initially redacted before being released Tuesday.

“The Team Series Championship will be played over four days as a match-play head-to-head knock-out playoff, with the winning Team crowned as the ‘Team Series Champion,'” one passage says. “Each team will be ranked and seeded one (1) through twelve (12) for competition in the Team Series Championship based on a shootout undertaken immediately following the Player Draft preceding the Team Series Championship, with each Team Captain having one (1) shot to hit toward a target in a ‘nearest the pin’-style shootout.”

The winning four-man team would win $16 million, or $4 million per player. The second-place team would win $10 million, with $8 million going to third, $4 million to fourth, $2 million for Nos. 5-8 and $1 million for ninth through 12th, meaning even a golfer on the last-place team would be guaranteed to take home $250,000.

According to ESPN, a LIV spokesperson said details were not yet finalized and the format would be announced at a later date.

–Field Level Media