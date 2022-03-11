Reports: Joe Dooley out at East Carolina

Jan 29, 2020; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; East Carolina Pirates head coach Joe Dooley looks on during the first half against the Houston Cougars at Minges Coliseum. The Houston Cougars defeated the East Carolina Pirates 69-59. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach Joe Dooley was fired after four seasons at East Carolina, multiple outlets reported Friday, after the Pirates failed to produce better than a .500 record during his second tenure with the program.

East Carolina was 15-15 this season, ending the campaign Thursday with a 74-63 loss to Cincinnati in the American Athletic Conference tournament at Fort Worth, Texas.

The Pirates were 44-67 over the past four seasons.

Going back to Dooley’s first tenure at East Carolina, ending in the 1998-99 season, he was 101-119 as Pirates head coach. Including a five-season run at Florida Gulf Coast, which ended in the 2017-18 season after two NCAA Tournament appearances, he is 215-177 as a Division I head coach.

–Field Level Media