Reports: F Ondrej Palat to sign with Devils

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Free-agent forward Ondrej Palat, who won back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Tampa Bay Lightning, will sign a five-year contract with the New Jersey Devils, multiple outlets reported Thursday.

The deal reportedly is for $30 million.

The Lightning selected Palat in the seventh round of the 2011 NHL Draft, and he was a consistent player for them. In 628 regular-season games for Tampa Bay, the Czech tallied 142 goals and 280 assists.

With the Lightning, a perennial playoff contender, the 31-year-old appeared in 138 postseason games, registering 94 points (48 goals, 46 assists). He has 12 career game-winning goals in the playoffs.

The Devils are looking for a return to the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time since 2018, when they lost in the first round. That was their only playoff appearance in the past 10 seasons.

On Wednesday, the Devils traded forward Pavel Zacha to the Boston Bruins and acquired forward Erik Haula.

–Field Level Media