Published July 29, 2022

Anaheim Ducks close to signing defenseman John Klingberg

May 5, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Dallas Stars defenseman John Klingberg (3) during the face off against the Calgary Flames during the third period in game two of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

The Anaheim Ducks are close to signing free agent defenseman John Klingberg, multiple outlets reported Friday.

The deal is said to be for one season and about $7 million.

Klingberg, who turns 30 next month, had 47 points (six goals, 41 assists) in 74 games with Dallas in 2021-22.

He had 374 points (71 goals, 303 assists) and 213 penalty minutes in 552 games over eight seasons with the Stars.

Dallas drafted Klingberg in the fifth round in 2010, and he made the All-Star team in 2018.

–Field Level Media

