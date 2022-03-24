fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published March 24, 2022

Reports: Chiefs sign WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Sportsnaut
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) scores a touchdown on a 75-yard touchdown during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, November 21, 2021 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 34-31.Packers22 34
Credit: MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Kansas City Chiefs signed free agent wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a three-year deal worth $30 million, ESPN and NFL Network reported Thursday.

The move comes a day after the Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to Miami for five draft picks. Valdes-Scantling was reportedly visiting the Chiefs on Wednesday.

Valdes-Scantling, 27, can earn up to $36 million with incentives, per the reports.

Valdes-Scantling played the first four seasons of his career in Green Bay after the Packers selected him in the fifth round of the 2018 draft.

Valdes-Scantling caught 26 passes for 430 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games (seven starts) in 2021. He spent time on injured reserve last season with a hamstring injury.

Valdes-Scantling has 123 catches for 2,153 yards and 13 TDs in 59 career games (39 starts) for the Packers. He played in the shadow of Davante Adams all four years in Green Bay.

The 6-foot-4 Valdes-Scantling ran his 40 at the scouting combine in 4.37 seconds. Hill has 4.29 speed.

–Field Level Media

Share: