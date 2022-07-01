Bulls reach agreement with center Andre Drummond

Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Andre Drummond appears headed to his fifth team in a four-season span as the free agent center agreed to a deal with the Chicago Bulls, The Athletic and ESPN reported on Thursday.

According to ESPN, the deal is for two years and $6.6 million, with the second season a player option.

The 28-year-old veteran has changed teams midseason each of the past three campaigns.

A first-round pick of the Pistons in 2012, Drummond was with Detroit until he was traded to Cleveland in February 2020. The Cavaliers released him in March 2021, and he quickly signed with the Los Angeles Lakers.

After opening the 2021-22 season with the 76ers, the two-time All-Star was dealt to the Brooklyn Nets along with Ben Simmons in the February deal that sent James Harden and Paul Millsap to Philadelphia.

Drummond averaged 7.9 points and 9.3 rebounds in a combined 73 games (36 starts) for Philadelphia and Brooklyn last season. In 718 career NBA games (630 starts), he is averaging 13.8 points and 13.3 rebounds.

He led the NBA in rebounding four times in a five-season span from 2015-16 to 2019-20.

