Report: X-rays negative on Baker Mayfield’s foot

X-rays on Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield’s left foot were negative, NFL Network reported Monday.

Mayfield will have an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of an injury sustained in Sunday’s 37-15 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers. He limped to the locker room with 11 seconds remaining in the first half after a player fell on his left ankle.

Mayfield, who was in a walking boot when he met reporters after the game, returned to play most of the second half.

“A little painful right now,” Mayfield said after the game. “I’m not real sure exactly what it is. We’ll examine that (Monday) and find out. So right now I’m managing the pain and learning to step in the boot.”

If Mayfield isn’t available to play against the Los Angeles Rams (2-3) next Sunday, P.J. Walker — who is 2-0 in his career as a starter for Carolina — would likely get the call for the Panthers (1-4).

Mayfield, who has struggled this season, completed 20 of 36 passes for 215 yards and no touchdowns with an interception returned for a touchdown against the Niners. For the season, he has completed just 54.9 percent of his passes for 962 yards, with four TDs and four picks.

Last season’s starter, Sam Darnold, remains on injured reserve with an ankle injury suffered during a preseason contest.

–Field Level Media