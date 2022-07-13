Vincent Trocheck, Rangers agree to 7-year deal

Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers and forward Vincent Trocheck agreed to a seven-year contract with a cap hit of $5.625 million in average annual value, multiple media outlets reported Wednesday.

Trocheck, 29, will be reunited with Rangers coach Gerard Gallant after the two were paired with the Florida Panthers from 2014-17.

Trocheck recorded 51 points (21 goals, 30 assists) and a career-high plus-21 rating in 81 games last season with the Carolina Hurricanes.

He has totaled 378 points (150 goals, 228 assists) in 555 career NHL games with the Panthers and Hurricanes. He was selected by Florida in the third round of the 2011 NHL Draft.

–Field Level Media