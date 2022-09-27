Report: Patriots QB Mac Jones (ankle) getting second opinion

Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is heading to New York for a second opinion on his sprained ankle, NFL Network reported Tuesday.

Jones is expected to see Dr. Martin O’Malley at the New York Hospital for Special Surgery. O’Malley has expertise in sports injuries of the foot and ankle, including reconstructive surgery.

The second opinion is to help determine, in part, whether Jones will need surgery for the injury, which reportedly is a high ankle sprain. The Patriots have yet to reveal an official diagnosis.

After tossing an interception on the final play of New England’s 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Jones was brought to the ground by Calais Campbell and his ankle got caught under Campbell’s leg. Jones hopped off the field on one foot and was seen grimacing in pain on the sideline.

Jones had to be carried into the locker room and was screaming in pain in the tunnel.

Jones completed 22 of 32 passes for 321 yards and three interceptions against the Ravens. He also rushed for 31 yards and a touchdown.

Brian Hoyer is the Patriots’ backup QB and 2022 fourth-round pick Bailey Zappe is also on the 53-man roster. New England (1-2) plays at Green Bay (2-1) on Sunday.

–Field Level Media