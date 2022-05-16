Report: Packers CB Jaire Alexander signing $84M extension

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers are finalizing a four-year, $84 million contract extension with cornerback Jaire Alexander, ESPN reported Monday.

The deal keeps Alexander in Green Bay through 2026 and reportedly includes a $30 million signing bonus and an average annual value of $21 million, both records for a defensive back.

Agent John Thornton of Roc Nation Sports confirmed the particulars of the deal with ESPN.

Alexander, 25, made the Pro Bowl in 2020 but was limited to four games last season due to a shoulder injury. He has five interceptions, 44 passes defensed and 188 tackles in 48 career games (46 starts).

The 2018 first-round pick (18th overall) was set to earn $13.3 million in 2022, the final year of his rookie contract.

–Field Level Media