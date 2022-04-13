Report: OWL MVP Leave could leave Chengdu Hunters

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Chengdu Hunters are in a cost-cutting mode, which leaves the status of reigning Overwatch League MVP Xin “Leave” Huang and his teammates in doubt, Dexerto.com reported Wednesday.

Assistant coach Jeong-min “Jfeel” Kim left the Hunters last week, the team confirmed, and Dexerto reported that the organization disbanded its academy club, Team Chaser.

Yan “Creed” Xiao reportedly will follow Jfeel in departing from the Hunters. Meanwhile, Leave and teammates XianYao “Yveltal” Li, Tan “Nisha” Li, Cao “Faraway1987” Jiale and Zhou “Mmonk” Xiang are being courted by rival teams, per Dexerto.

Creed and all of the players are Chinese. Jfeel is South Korean.

Leave, 20, has been with the Hunters since July 2019. The team tied for 11th in the 2019 Overwatch League playoffs, failed to qualify for the final playoff draw in 2020, then tied for fifth in the 2021 playoffs. The Shanghai Dragons are the reigning champions.

The 2022 Overwatch League season begins May 5 with three matches. Chengdu opens its campaign on May 6 with a match against the Guangzhou Charge.

–Field Level Media