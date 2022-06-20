Nets at an impasse with Kyrie Irving

Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Talks between the Brooklyn Nets and point guard Kyrie Irving are reportedly “stagnant,” clearing the way for the seven-time All-Star to explore the free agent market.

The Athletic reported Monday that the Nets are at an impasse with Irving, who faces a June 29 deadline to exercise a $36.9 million player option for the 2022-23 season.

Irving, 30, averaged 27.4 points, 5.8 assists and 4.4 rebounds in 29 starts this past season, but missed a significant number of home games due to his unvaccinated status.

The Nets were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

“I don’t really plan on going anywhere,” Irving said on April 25 after averaging 21.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists in the series.

If he does enter the open marketplace, The Athletic said his potential suitors would include the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers and the New York Knicks.

Since Cleveland drafted him No. 1 overall in 2011, Irving has averaged 23.1 points and 5.7 assists in 611 games (all starts) with the Cavaliers (2011-17), Boston Celtics (2017-19) and Nets. He is a career 39.3 percent shooter from 3-point range.

–Field Level Media