fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published July 29, 2022

Jacksonville Jaguars signing kicker Elliott Fry

Sportsnaut
Aug 8, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears kicker Elliott Fry (8) watches from the bench in the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Jacksonville Jaguars are signing Elliott Fry after working out four kickers on Friday, NFL Network reported.

Fry, 27, appeared in three games with three different teams (Atlanta Falcons, Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs) over the past two seasons.

For his NFL career, he has made five of six field-goal attempts (with a long of 44 yards) and five of seven extra points.

Third-year veteran Ryan Santoso and undrafted rookie Andrew Mevis have been competing for the No. 1 kicker job throughout the offseason.

–Field Level Media

Share: