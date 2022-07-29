Jacksonville Jaguars signing kicker Elliott Fry

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Jacksonville Jaguars are signing Elliott Fry after working out four kickers on Friday, NFL Network reported.

Fry, 27, appeared in three games with three different teams (Atlanta Falcons, Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs) over the past two seasons.

For his NFL career, he has made five of six field-goal attempts (with a long of 44 yards) and five of seven extra points.

Third-year veteran Ryan Santoso and undrafted rookie Andrew Mevis have been competing for the No. 1 kicker job throughout the offseason.

–Field Level Media