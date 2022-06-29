Report: Hawks get All-Star G Dejounte Murray from Spurs

Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks are sending forward Danilo Gallinari and three first-round picks to San Antonio for All-Star guard Dejounte Murray, ESPN reported Wednesday.

The Spurs get a 2023 protected first-round pick via Charlotte, first-round picks in 2025 and 2027, and swap of picks with Atlanta in 2026, per the report.

The Hawks add an All-Star player to the same backcourt as All-NBA guard Trae Young.

Murray, 25, had a breakout season in 2021-22 that resulted in his first All-Star nod. He averaged 21.1 points, 9.2 assists and 8.3 rebounds per game – all career bests – in 68 starts. He finished third in the NBA with 2.0 steals per game.

Murray was selected No. 29 overall in the 2016 draft by San Antonio. He averages 12.5 points and 6.0 rebounds per game in 320 career games (249 starts) for the Spurs. He missed the entire 2018-19 season with a torn ACL.

Gallinari, 33, averaged 11.7 points and 4.7 rebounds in 66 games (18 starts) for the Hawks last season. The Spurs will be his sixth team. He averages 15.6 points per game for his career.

