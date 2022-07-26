Giants signing veteran DL Nick Williams

Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are signing veteran defensive lineman Nick Williams, NFL Network reported Tuesday.

He has played in 75 games with four teams since the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted him in the seventh round in 2013.

Williams, 32, started all 17 games for Detroit last season and posted 27 tackles and half a sack.

He has 110 tackles, 7.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries with the Kansas City Chiefs (2014-16), Miami Dolphins (2016), Chicago Bears (2018-19) and Lions.

In a corresponding transaction, New York is expected to waive undrafted free agent defensive lineman Jabari Ellis.

