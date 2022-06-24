F1, ESPN reach new 3-year deal

Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

The Formula 1 circuit and ESPN have agreed to a renewed three-year deal for United States rights through 2025, Sports Business Journal reported Friday.

Amazon and Comcast both were in negotiations, up against the Disney-owned ESPN.

According to the report, the new deal is worth between $75 million and $90 million. The previous deal between the two entities was for three years and $15 million.

There are 20 F1 drivers on 10 different teams that are competing in 22 races in 2022. The United States plays host to two races, the Miami Grand Prix and Circuit of the Americas in, Austin, Texas. A third U.S. race, contested on a course that includes the famed Las Vegas Strip, will debut in 2023.

–Field Level Media