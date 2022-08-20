Dallas Cowboys’ Dante Fowler Jr. fined $10K

Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. was fined $10,609 by the NFL on Saturday as a result of an unnecessary roughness penalty he received in last week’s preseason game against the Denver Broncos, NFL Network reported.

Fowler was flagged near the goal line in the second quarter of the eventual 17-7 loss to the Broncos. Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy removed Fowler from the game.

Fowler, 28, is in his first season with the Cowboys. He had 36 tackles and 4 1/2 sacks over 14 games (six starts) with the Atlanta Falcons last season. Over six seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2016-18), Los Angeles Rams (2018-19) and Falcons (2020-21), he has 200 tackles and 35 sacks in 91 games (40 starts).

–Field Level Media