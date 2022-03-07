Tampa Bay Buccaneers to use franchise tag on Chris Godwin

Dec 5, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) reacts after making a catch during the fist quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to use the franchise tag on wide receiver Chris Godwin before Tuesday’s deadline, USA Today reported Monday.

Godwin, who is recovering from a season-ending knee injury, would earn approximately $19.2 million on the tag in 2022 if the two sides can’t work out a long-term deal.

The 26-year-old Godwin caught a career-high 98 passes for 1,103 yards and five touchdowns in 14 starts in 2021. He tore the ACL and MCL in his right knee in a Week 15 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Godwin has 342 receptions for 4,643 yards and 29 touchdowns in 72 games (47 starts) since the Bucs drafted him in the third round in 2017.

–Field Level Media