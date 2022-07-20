San Francisco 49ers give Jimmy Garoppolo okay to seek trade

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers have given the agents for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo permission to seek a trade, ESPN reported Wednesday.

Garoppolo, 30, was cleared to start practicing after recovering from shoulder surgery, per the report.

The 49ers are expected to turn over the offense to second-year quarterback Trey Lance, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Garoppolo had a procedure on his right shoulder in March and was excused from offseason activities, including a mandatory minicamp last month.

Garoppolo carries a $26.95 million cap hit for 2022, the final season of a five-year, $137.5 million deal he signed with San Francisco in February 2018.

He went 9-6 as the starter last season, completing 68.3 percent of his passes for 3,810 yards, with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Garoppolo has a 33-14 career record with the 49ers and New England Patriots (2014-16). He has thrown for 11,852 yards with 71 TDs and 38 interceptions. He won two Super Bowl rings as Tom Brady’s backup in New England and led the 49ers to Super Bowl LIV.

–Field Level Media