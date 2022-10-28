Raymond James Stadium: What you need to know to make it a great day

Credit - Bernard Gagnon - Wiki Commons

There’s only one NFL stadium with a pirate ship, and it’s Raymond James Stadium. If you haven’t seen or heard the cannons fire after a Tampa Bay Buccaneers touchdown on gameday, what are you waiting for?

Where is Raymond James Stadium located?

Raymond James Stadium is in Tampa, Florida. The address of Raymond James Stadium is 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33607.

Who plays at Raymond James Stadium?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers play at Raymond James Stadium.

What is the capacity of Raymond James Stadium?

The capacity at Raymond James Stadium is 65,890, which is the number of seats at the arena.

What time do the gates open at Raymond James Stadium?

Raymond James Stadium gates will open two hours before kickoff.

Related: NFL games today

How much is the parking at the Raymond James Stadium?

Credit – buccaneers.com

Official Buccaneers parking will cost you at least $30, and Offsite parking near Raymond James Stadium also costs around $30-$60.

Can you tailgate at Raymond James Stadium?

You can tailgate at the Raymond James Stadium. Access to tailgating opens three hours before kickoff, located directly outside the stadium.

Can you watch warm-ups of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium?

You can watch the football team’s warm-up at Raymond James Stadium before the game kicks off. You can also head down to section 100 and see if you can get an autograph or a picture with the players.

Related: Shop Tampa Bay Buccaneers jerseys

What can you bring to Raymond James Stadium?

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and are not any larger than 12″ x 12″ x 6″ are allowed into the stadium.

Can you bring food and water to Raymond James Stadium?

Outside food in a clear plastic bag or pizza in a pizza box is allowed into Raymond James Stadium. Outside beverages are not permitted into Raymond James Stadium.

Is Raymond James Stadium cashless?

Raymond James Stadium is cashless and accepts all major credit cards as payment. You must use credit or debit cards to pay for food, beverages, and merchandise.

How much is a suite at Raymond James Stadium?

Depending on the event and game, suites at Raymond James Stadium cost between $5,000-$25,000. Guests will also receive VIP parking passes. Inside the luxury suite is a private restroom, upscale furnishing, and HDTVs. Premium in-suite catering options are available to purchase in advance.

Club Suites are located at each corner zone on the stadium’s west side.

Located down each sideline, the Lower-Level Suites will offer guests a private suite experience with custom in-suite catering options and remote entry into Raymond James Stadium.

Related: Updated Tampa Bay Buccaneers power rankings

What is there to eat at Raymond James Stadium?

Credit – raymondjamesstadium.com

There are some delicious spots to eat at Raymond James Stadium. We have listed locations where you can grab a bite to eat before or during the game.

Classic Meals : Fans can find classic meals like burgers, fries, peanuts, popcorn, hot dogs, water, soda, and beer throughout the venue.

: Fans can find classic meals like burgers, fries, peanuts, popcorn, hot dogs, water, soda, and beer throughout the venue. Little Caesars Pizza : Serving up individual pizzas, including cheese, pepperoni, veggie, beer, water, and more, with two on the main level and two on the 300 level.

: Serving up individual pizzas, including cheese, pepperoni, veggie, beer, water, and more, with two on the main level and two on the 300 level. Pizza Plant : Pizzas along with loaded Italian sausage sandwiches.

: Pizzas along with loaded Italian sausage sandwiches. Tampa Fried Chicken : Fried chicken with wave fries at the concession stands in the 300 level.

: Fried chicken with wave fries at the concession stands in the 300 level. Crafty Dogs : Fans looking for hot dogs with a twist can find these stands throughout the venue.

: Fans looking for hot dogs with a twist can find these stands throughout the venue. Vizzy Hard Seltzer : Fans looking for hard seltzer to drink on game day can find these stands throughout the venue.

: Fans looking for hard seltzer to drink on game day can find these stands throughout the venue. Cannon Fire BBQ : Kettle chips with BBQ pulled pork and brisket sandwiches.

: Kettle chips with BBQ pulled pork and brisket sandwiches. Aussie Grill : The signature bacon cheeseburger with cheese, pickles, and more outside the Fifth Third Bank Gate.

: The signature bacon cheeseburger with cheese, pickles, and more outside the Fifth Third Bank Gate. Coppertail Brewing Company : Signature cocktails and craft beers with signature cans.

: Signature cocktails and craft beers with signature cans. The Taste of Tampa : Serving up Cuban sandwiches and more.

: Serving up Cuban sandwiches and more. Winghouse: Fans looking for boneless wings, the Blacksmith Bacon burger, and curly fries should head to the main concourse and 300 level to get this cuisine.

Related: Predicting NFL playoff bracket and the Super Bowl winner