Baltimore Ravens linebacker Vince Biegel (torn Achilles) to miss season

Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Vince Biegel sustained a torn Achilles tendon during Thursday’s practice and was carted off the field.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters that this is the third time Biegel has had a season-ending injury. It also is the second torn Achilles of his career.

Harbaugh said the 29-year-old Biegel was enjoying a strong training camp.

“Vince was fighting to make the team,” Harbaugh said. “He would have had a great chance to make it, because he’s just a solid, tough, talented guy who does everything exactly right as hard as he can.”

Biegel has 81 tackles, 2.5 sacks and one interception in 43 games (10 starts) over four NFL seasons. All of his starts came for the Miami Dolphins in 2019, when he had a career-high 59 tackles in 15 games.

Biegel was a fourth-round pick by the Green Bay Packers in 2017 after he played for Wisconsin. He played one season with the Packers and one season with the New Orleans Saints (2018) before being traded to the Miami Dolphins for linebacker Kiko Alonso shortly before the start of the 2019 season.

Biegel sustained his first torn Achilles injury during the 2020 preseason. He played in five games for Miami last season.

Biegel signed with the Ravens in May.

Also, center Tyler Linderbaum limped off the field with a lower left-leg injury and an X-ray ruled out a serious injury. Harbaugh said another test is forthcoming on the team’s first-round draft pick from Iowa.

“They’ll do an MRI on it to make sure, but all indications are it’s nothing serious at all,” Harbaugh said.

–Field Level Media