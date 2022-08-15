Los Angeles Rams running backs Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson battling injuries

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

With just under a month until the regular season, Los Angeles Rams running backs Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson are both sidelined due to soft tissue injuries without timetables to return.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said neither Henderson nor Akers will be a participant in practice until they are at “full speed,” according to ESPN.

“The first goal for those guys is, let’s check the box on them feeling like they can really open up. No restrictions,” McVay told reporters Monday. “I don’t know if you ever really feel great at any point moving forward, especially at running back, but we want to be smart with that.”

Akers, 23, played in just one game last season after tearing his ACL before training camp. He picked up just three yards on five carries while adding three receptions for 10 yards. But he was available for the Rams’ Super Bowl run, gaining 172 rushing yards on 67 carries and catching eight passes for 76 yards over the team’s four playoff games.

The 24-year-old Henderson saw action in 12 games (10 starts) last season, amassing 688 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. He also had 176 receiving yards on 29 receptions while finding the end zone three times.

If Akers and Henderson aren’t good to go come Los Angeles’ Week 1 matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 8, either Jake Funk or rookie Kyren Williams could draw the start at halfback.

–Field Level Media