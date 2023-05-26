Raiders WR Davante Adams sued in postgame shoving incident

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The photographer shoved to the ground by Davante Adams after a game last season is now suing the wide receiver, as well as both the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs, the Kansas City Star reported Friday.

Park Zebley, 20, was a University of Missouri-Kansas City student working with a local production company that was helping ESPN cover the Oct. 10 “Monday Night Football” game between the Raiders and Chiefs in Kansas City.

The Chiefs won 30-29, and as Adams was leaving the field, he pushed Zebley to the ground as they crossed paths, which was caught by TV cameras.

Zebley claims he suffered concussion symptoms as a result of his fall, and he “feared for his life” afterwards in part because Raiders fans found his identity and doxxed him online.

Adams was charged with one count of misdemeanor assault, but Zebley wants more and filed a civil lawsuit.

“A municipal misdemeanor battery charge is not sufficient,” Zebley said in a statement to the Kansas City Star. “I’m looking for justice. You can’t shove someone down and walk off like it didn’t happen. Not in real life.”

According to Zebley’s attorney, Dan Curry, the suit alleges not only that Adams committed battery, but that the Raiders were liable as Adams’ employer and the Chiefs, the Jackson County Sports Complex Authority and Landmark Events Staffing were negligent in providing security for workers like Zebley.

Adams has not faced any discipline from the NFL for the shove.

