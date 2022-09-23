Raiders rule out receiver Hunter Renfrow vs. Titans

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders ruled out wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and linebacker Denzel Perryman from Sunday’s game against the host Tennessee Titans.

Renfrow is dealing with a concussion sustained during last Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. Perryman injured an ankle against Arizona. Neither player practiced this week.

Renfrow had 10 catches for 80 yards in the first two games.

Las Vegas listed four players as questionable: center Andre James (concussion), safety Tre’von Moehrig (hip), and defensive tackles Neil Farrell Jr. (shoulder) and Bilal Nichols (shoulder).

Tennessee ruled out offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (knee), linebackers Bud Dupree (hip) and Ola Adeniyi (neck) and defensive back Ugo Amadi (ankle). Receiver/returner Kyle Philips (shoulder) is doubtful and linebacker Zach Cunningham (knee) is questionable.

