Raiders dispatch Broncos in OT

Derek Carr threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams in overtime, and the visiting Las Vegas Raiders beat the Denver Broncos 22-16 on Sunday.

Carr finished 23-for-37 passing for 307 yards and two touchdowns, both to Adams, who had seven catches for 141 yards. Josh Jacobs rushed for 109 yards and Daniel Carlson kicked three field goals for Las Vegas (3-7).

Russell Wilson was 24-for-31 passing for 247 yards, Latavius Murray rushed for 49 yards and a score and Brandon McManus kicked three field goals for the Broncos (3-7).

The Raiders got the ball first in overtime, and on the third play Carr found a wide-open Adams for the winning score just 1:36 into the extra session.

The Broncos went ahead on their opening drive of the game, going 92 yards on seven plays with Murray finishing it with a one-yard TD run to make it 7-0.

It was the first time this season Denver has scored on its first drive of the game.

Carlson missed a 46-yarder to break a streak of 41 straight, which was the longest active streak in the NFL, and McManus kicked a 48-yarder to make it 10-0 early in the second quarter, but Las Vegas responded.

The Raiders drove to the Denver 31-yard line when Carr hit Adams to cut the deficit to 10-7.

The Broncos had a chance to add to the lead at the end of the half but Las Vegas blocked McManus’ 25-yard field goal attempt.

Denver muffed the second half kickoff and was forced to punt from its own 12, giving the Raiders the ball near midfield. Five plays later Carlson tied it with a 52-yard field goal.

McManus matched Carlson with a 52-yard field goal on the first play of the fourth quarter to make it 13-10.

Carlson answered that with a career-long 57-yard field goal to tie it with 7:11 left, and McManus again put the Broncos ahead with a 48-yarder with 3:30 left.

Las Vegas then went 71 yards in 1:27 to set up Carlson’s 25-yarder to send it to overtime.

