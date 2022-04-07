Providence guard Al Durham declares for draft

Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Providence leading scorer Al Durham announced Thursday that he’s declaring for this year’s NBA Draft.

The 6-foot-4 guard will forgo his final year of eligibility. Durham made his announcement on Twitter.

Durham, 23, played the 2021-22 season as a graduate transfer, leading the Friars in scoring with a career-best 13.6 points per game. He helped lead the Friars to the Sweet 16 where they lost to eventual champion Kansas.

He also averaged 3.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game this past season.

Durham scored 1,035 points in four seasons at Indiana before transferring. In 154 career games (128 starts), Durham averaged 9.5 points per game.

