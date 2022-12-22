Prized transfer Travis Hunter follows Deion Sanders to Colorado

Credit: Hannah Mattix/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

After keeping the college football world waiting for much of National Signing Day, Jackson State cornerback Travis Hunter announced Wednesday night he is following Deion Sanders to Colorado.

Hunter, 247Sports’ No. 1 overall recruit out of high school who last recruiting cycle became the first five-star recruit ever to sign with a historically Black college or university, made his transfer announcement on his YouTube channel.

“I committed to Coach Prime at Jackson State when he was there, and I want to honor my commitment and stay with him,” Hunter said while wearing a Colorado hat. “I’ve got to stay with my dawg.”

Earlier in the day, quarterback Shedeur Sanders — Hunter’s teammate at Jackson State and Deion Sanders’ son — also committed to the Buffaloes. Colorado hired Deion Sanders to be its head coach on Dec. 3.

Hunter, who broke up eight passes and intercepted two while also catching 18 passes for 188 yards and four touchdowns as a receiver, reportedly received interest from the likes of Georgia, Miami and Southern California.

He originally committed to Florida State as a freshman before flipping to Deion Sanders and the Tigers.

With the additions of Shedeur Sanders, Hunter and others on Wednesday, Colorado’s class was ranked 29th in the nation by 247Sports. The Buffaloes’ transfer class is ranked seventh by 247Sports.

Deion Sanders, 55, compiled a 27-6 record in three seasons with Jackson State, winning back-to-back SWAC championships the last two seasons. He made headlines shortly after arriving in Boulder, Colo., when, during his first team meeting he encouraged the Colorado players to transfer as he was bringing in better players.

“We’ve got a few positions already taken care of because I’m bringing my luggage with me,” Sanders said in a video. “And it’s Louis (Vuitton). I’m coming. It ain’t going to be no more of this mess that these wonderful fans, this student body, and some of your parents have put up with for probably two decades now. I’m coming. And when I get here, there’s going to be change.

“So I want y’all to get ready to go ahead and jump in that portal. Do whatever you’re going to get. Because the more of you who jump in, the more room you make. Because we’re bringing kids that are smart, tough, fast, disciplined, with character.”

The Buffaloes got off to an 0-5 start this year, which led to the firing of head coach Karl Dorrell. Mike Sanford took over on an interim basis and led the squad to a 20-13 overtime win over Cal in his debut, but Colorado then lost its final six games to finish 1-11 (1-8 Pac-12).

–Field Level Media